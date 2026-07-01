TikTok Confirms Indonesia Layoffs, Plans 300 Job Cuts In Dublin Amid AI-Led Restructuring

TikTok is planning to cut around 300 jobs at its European headquarters in Dublin as the ByteDance-owned social media platform reshapes its global operations amid an industry-wide push toward artificial intelligence.

The proposed restructuring will primarily affect the company's AI data services and operations teams, with some quality assurance work expected to be consolidated into other regional hubs, Bloomberg News reported, citing an internal email sent to employees on Wednesday.

Separately, the company has confirmed layoffs in Indonesia, without mentioning how many employees have been let go, Tech in Asia reported.

Regarding the restructuring at the Dublin hub, a TikTok spokesperson reportedly said that the company is reviewing its organisational structure and said some employees whose roles are at risk will be offered alternative positions within the company. The restructuring is also expected to create new roles, resulting in a net reduction of around 300 jobs.

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“We are exploring a reorganization to strengthen our global operating model for trust and safety, including proposals to evolve the way we work to ensure teams remain scalable and agile,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

The latest move comes less than a year after TikTok announced plans to eliminate nearly 300 roles at its Dublin office, representing about 10% of its workforce there, according to The Irish Times. Dublin serves as TikTok's European hub for trust and safety operations, including content moderation and data protection.

The planned cuts underscore a broader trend sweeping through the technology sector, where companies are reducing headcount while accelerating investments in AI, automation and data centre infrastructure.

Dublin, home to the European operations of several global technology firms including Meta and Amazon, has witnessed repeated rounds of layoffs in recent years as companies redirect spending toward AI-focused initiatives.

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Meta earlier this year announced another round of job cuts in Ireland, affecting around 20% of its local workforce, according to Bloomberg News.

The pace of layoffs across the technology industry has remained elevated in 2026. According to employment tracker Trueup, 423 layoff rounds have impacted 158,249 workers globally so far this year, reflecting companies' efforts to streamline operations while expanding AI capabilities.

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