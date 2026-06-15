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Pitching Peace? FIFA Wants Israel Vs Palestine To Kick Start Under-15 Tournament In US

The proposed match is part of FIFA President Gianni Infantino's effort to use football as a platform for dialogue and unity, despite recent diplomatic tensions between the two football associations.

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Pitching Peace? FIFA Wants Israel Vs Palestine To Kick Start Under-15 Tournament In US
The competition, announced by FIFA in December, is not an official Under-15 World Cup but will be open to all 211 member associations.
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  • FIFA plans a symbolic Israel-Palestine match in a new U-15 tournament in the US
  • The event will include all 211 FIFA members and suspended Russia
  • The match aims to promote dialogue, peace, and unity through football
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FIFA is considering staging a symbolic match between Israel and Palestine as the opening fixture of a new Under-15 international tournament set to be held in the United States in September, reports said.

The competition, announced by FIFA in December, is not an official Under-15 World Cup but will be open to all 211 member associations. 

The event is also expected to include Russia, which remains suspended from senior international competitions.

The proposed opening match reflects FIFA President Gianni Infantino's continued efforts to position football as a platform for dialogue, peace and unity. 

ALSO READ : Who Are Cabo Verde? 10 Facts About Spain's First Opponents At 2026 FIFA World Cup

The initiative comes months after an awkward moment at FIFA's Congress in Vancouver, where a planned handshake between Palestinian Football Association President Jibril Rajoub and Israel Football Association Vice-President Basim Sheikh Suliman failed to materialise.

Despite the diplomatic setback, sources familiar with the matter said FIFA remains committed to exploring opportunities that bring together young players from across political divides.

Infantino had referenced the upcoming youth tournament during the Vancouver gathering, calling on both sides to work together “to give hope to the children.”

“Let's work together for the children of the world,” Infantino said at the time, highlighting the tournament as an opportunity to foster understanding through sport.

While the venue has not yet been officially confirmed, Miami is viewed as the frontrunner, given FIFA's significant presence in the city.

The inaugural edition will feature boys' teams, with a girls' tournament planned for the following year. 

FIFA intends to expand the initiative further from 2028, when separate annual festivals for boys and girls are expected to become a regular part of the international youth football calendar.

ALSO READ : WATCH: Japan Fans Win Praise For Cleaning Stadium After Thrilling 2-2 Draw With Netherlands

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