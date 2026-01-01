Pakistan Inflation Slows More Than Expected As Food Prices Ease

Pakistan’s inflation rate rose slower-than-expected in December, justifying the central bank’s decision to cut its policy rate to a three-year low to support growth.

The consumer price index rose 5.6% in December from a year earlier, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics on Thursday. That compares with a 5.8% median estimate in a Bloomberg survey. The reading was also lower than 6.1% in November.

The State Bank of Pakistan cut the policy rate by 50 basis points on Dec. 15 to the lowest level in almost three years, citing stable price pressures and a need to spur growth after holding rates steady for four straight policy meetings. The finance ministry forecast inflation of 5.5%-6.5% for December.