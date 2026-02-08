SBI Q3 Review: Motilal Oswal Remains Bullish After Stellar Quarter — Check Hiked Target Price

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

India's largest public sector bank State Bank of India reported a strong all-round performance, led by robust business growth, margin expansion and healthy asset quality. Net interest margin expanded 2 basis points QoQ to 2.99% and domestic NIMs stood at 3.12%. The bank expects NIM at 3%+ in FY26 and in the long term. PAT was driven by fee-based income. Cost to income ratio is expected to remain around ~50%.

Credit growth was healthy at 15.6% YoY, while a robust credit pipeline is expected to support a healthy outlook going forward.

Management raised FY26 credit growth guidance to 13-15% (vs 12-14% earlier). Asset quality improved further, with slippages moderating and credit cost staying benign at 29bp.

The bank sounded confident about the overall credit environment.

Motilal Oswal increase its earnings estimates by 3%/4.3% for FY27/28E and estimate FY27E RoA/RoE at 1.1%/15.9%. Reiterate Buy with a revised target price of Rs 1,300 (1.4x FY28E adjusted book value + Rs 354 for subs).

