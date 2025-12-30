India-Pakistan Conflict May Reignite In 2026, Warns US-Based Think-Tank

India and Pakistan, which were locked in a brief military face-off in May this year, may see the conflict re-ignited in 2026, according to a report released by US-based think-tank Council on Foreign Relations.

According to CFR, there is a "moderate likelihood" of another face-off between India and Pakistan next year. It pointed to "heightened terrorist activity" as a potential reason that may renew the conflict.

Notably, the three-day military face-off between New Delhi and Islamabad in May also came a month after the terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir's Pahalgam, which led to the death of 26 civilians.

To avenge the attack, the Indian forces launched Operation Sindoor in the intervening night of May 6-7, targeting militant camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. As per the Indian government, "over 100 terrorists" were eliminated in the operation.

This was followed by offenses by the Pakistan Army, which were effectively neutralised by the Indian forces. However, Pakistan army's shelling in the border areas of Jammu & Kashmir led to the death of at least 12 civilians, news agency PTI had reported.

The tensions simmered for three days between May 7 and May 10, till a ceasefire agreement was reached between the two countries.