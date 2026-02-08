Q3 Results On Feb 9: BSE, Zydus Life, Aurobindo Pharma, Amber — Check Estimates

BSE Ltd., Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., and Amber Enterprises Ltd. are some of the companies that will announce their third quarter financial results on Monday, Feb. 9. Here are the analysts' consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

BSE's consolidated Q3 estimates point to healthy sequential growth. Revenue is projected at Rs 1,239 crore against Rs 1,068 crore in the previous quarter, up 16%. Net profit is estimated at Rs 612 crore versus Rs 558 crore, an increase of 10%.

Zydus Lifesciences' consolidated Q3 estimates suggest solid year‑on‑year revenue growth but softer margins and profit. Revenue is projected at Rs 6,212 crore versus Rs 5,269 crore, up 18%. Ebitda is expected at Rs 1,570 crore compared with Rs 1,388 crore, up 13%. Margin is likely at 25.3% versus 26.3%. Net profit is estimated at Rs 995 crore versus Rs 1,024 crore, down 3%.

Aurobindo Pharma's consolidated Q3 estimates indicate steady year‑on‑year improvement with a slight margin compression. Revenue is projected at Rs 8,436 crore versus Rs 7,893 crore, up 7%. Ebitda is estimated at Rs 1,713 crore versus Rs 1,628 crore, up 5.22% YoY. Margin is seen at 20.3% versus 20.6%, down 0.3 pp (a relative decline of 1.46%). Net profit is expected at Rs 907 crore compared with Rs 846 crore, up 7.21% YoY.

Navin Fluorine's consolidated Q3 estimates point to strong year‑on‑year momentum. Revenue is projected at Rs 804 crore versus Rs 606 crore, up 33%. Ebitda is expected at Rs 239 crore compared with Rs 147 crore, up 63%. Margin is likely at 29.7% versus 24.3%. Net profit is estimated at Rs 142 crore versus Rs 84 crore, up 69%.

Amber Enterprises' consolidated Q3 estimates signal growth in revenue and Ebitda but a decline in margins and profit year‑on‑year. Revenue is projected at Rs 2,495 crore versus Rs 2,133 crore, up 17%. Ebitda is expected at Rs 171 crore compared with Rs 159 crore, up 7.5%. Margin is likely at 6.8% versus 7.4%. Net profit is estimated at Rs 36 crore versus Rs 44 crore, down 18%.

