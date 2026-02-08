Dalai Lama's Name Mentioned 169 Times In Epstein Files, Spiritual Leader Issues A Statement

The Dalai Lama on Sunday issued an official press statement rejecting claims that he had any meeting, contact, or interaction with the late financier and child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, following media reports about newly unsealed Epstein-related files that allegedly reference him about 169 times.

In a post on X, the Dalai Lama posted the statement in an official letterhead stating, "Some recent media reports and social media posts concerning the 'Epstein files' are attempting to link His Holiness the Dalai Lama with Jeffrey Epstein. We can unequivocally confirm that His Holiness has never met Jeffrey Epstein or authorised any meeting or interaction with him by anyone on His Holiness's behalf." [sic]

According to the latest tranche of documents, the Dalai Lama's name appears 169 times, reported The Times Of India. However, much of that material is described as neutral in nature, including references in donor lists, address books, and other administrative records rather than allegations of direct engagement.

The publicity around the mentions has nonetheless prompted questions online and in the press about whether any connection existed. In response, the Dalai Lama's office released a firm denial, stating that he has never met Epstein and had no dealings with him in any capacity.

The renewed attention comes amid continuing scrutiny of Epstein's network and the individuals whose names appear in legal records, contact lists, and other files. From big tech companies, big honchos on Wall Street, and important leaders from other countries, the who's who of powerful men make appearances in the huge trove of documents released by the Justice Department in connection with its investigations of Jeffrey Epstein.

All have denied having anything to do with his sexual abuse of girls and young women. None of them have been charged with a crime related to this investigation. Epstein died by suicide in a jail cell in Manhattan in 2019.

