FPIs Turn Net Sellers, Offload Stocks Worth Nearly Rs 7,400 Crore

Foreign portfolio investors engaged in some heavy selloff on Friday after being net buyers of Indian equities this entire week. The overseas investors sold Rs 7,395.41 crore worth of stocks.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 5,553.96 crore. On Thursday, the FIIs had bought Rs 108 crore, while DIIs bought 277 crore.

On Wednesday, the overseas investors bought Rs 944 crore worth of Indian stocks, while domestic investors had net sold Rs 125 crore worth of shares.

The spike in FPI buying had come after the fine print of India-US trade deal emerged last Saturday, which showed several export-oriented Indian sectors benefitting.

In the three-month period ended Dec. 31, 2025, DIIs held about 24.8% of holdings in Nifty 50 stocks, whereas the FPI ownership declined to 24.3%.

FPIs had first turned net buyers a day after the trade deal was inked. In the first 13 days of February, they have infused more than Rs 19,675 crore in Indian equities, aided by improving risk sentiment in the geoeconomic space.

So far this year, Rs 16,287 crore worth of equities have been sold by the FPIs.

Market Recap

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 resumed weekly losses after a breather last week, dragged by information technology stocks over a global rout amid AI disruption fears. The Nifty IT index hit a 10-month low, entering bear market territory. The BSE Sensex fell nearly 1.2% lower to end the week at 82,626.75, while the NSE Nifty 50 settled below 25,500.

On Friday, the 30-stock index fell over 1,000 points, while the 50-stock index fell 1.3%, eroding all gains after the interim India-US trade deal was finalised. All the sectoral gauges tracked by NSE ended lower, led by the NSE Nifty Metal Index's 3.3% losses. The market breadth was firmly tilted in favour of sellers. Investors' wealth eroded by Rs 7.02 lakh crore in a single session.

