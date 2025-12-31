Pakistan Seeks To Swap $1-Billion UAE Debt For Stake In Asim Munir-Run Fauji Foundation

Pakistan's recent plans to swap part of its debt to the United Arab Emirates for equity in Asim Munir's private Fauji Foundation has raised questions regarding the lack of separation between the military's commercial interests and the state's financial obligations, according to reports.

As per the proposal, Islamabad will allow UAE to convert a portion of the debt into long-term investments.

This deal will involve $1 billion of debt being done away with through the aforementioned process as well as the rollover of an additional $2 billion in loans, according to a briefing from Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

As of June 2025, Pakistan's external debt had risen to $91.8 billion, while total public debt stood at $286.8 billion, this is compared to its economy which was valued at around $410 billion, according to IMF estimates.