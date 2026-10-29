Nvidia CEO, A Chinese Businesswoman, A Spy Allegation, And Trump: What We Know

United States officials believe that a Chinese businesswoman who maintained a close relationship with Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang was involved in passing intelligence to Beijing, according to a report by The New York Times.

The report adds a new dimension to Washington's concerns about China's efforts to acquire advanced artificial intelligence chips and technology.

The allegations have not been independently established. The available reporting does not detail the full extent of the information allegedly passed to China and does not establish that Jensen Huang knowingly took part in any intelligence activity.

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Who Is Alice Huang?

According to the NYT report, US officials believe the woman, identified as Alice Huang, was acting as a Chinese intelligence asset. She is an executive associated with Megaspeed, a Singapore-based data centre company. She is not related to Nvidia's chief executive, despite sharing his surname.

The newspaper had previously reported, in October 2025, that Megaspeed was set to purchase $2 billion worth of Nvidia artificial intelligence technology over the next year. Its earlier reporting also showed Alice Huang with Jensen Huang at a pub in Taipei in June of 2024.

The latest report, citing US officials, claims the businesswoman was passing intelligence to Beijing while having a close relationship with the Nvidia chief. It does not show that Jensen Huang was aware of any purported intelligence-gathering activity.

The case also raises questions about how US authorities assess potential intelligence risks involving business executives and commercial relationships in the technology sector.

Trump Was Briefed, But No Action Was Taken

According to the NYT, President Donald Trump was briefed about the suspected Chinese intelligence operation but did not take action.

The accusations surface as the United States has been intensifying its scrutiny of Chinese access to cutting-edge semiconductors.

Washington has blocked the export of high-performance AI chips to China, citing national security implications of access to such technology.

Nvidia, which is one of the world's biggest sellers of artificial intelligence chips, has been at the center of the debate over whether U.S. chipmakers should be able to sell less powerful or export-friendly products to Chinese customers.

Nvidia's China Business Under Continued Scrutiny

The allegations also intersect with concerns about Nvidia chips reaching China through intermediaries, and about possible violations of US export controls.

US authorities have pursued separate cases involving alleged schemes to divert Nvidia hardware to restricted destinations, which have intensified scrutiny of the supply chains through which advanced processors reach buyers.

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A separate NYT report that came in October 2025 examined Megaspeed's commercial relationship with Nvidia, including its planned purchases of AI technology.

The new allegations cast a different light on that business relationship, although the information available does not show that the company's planned purchases were illegal in themselves.

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