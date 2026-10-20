Jensen Huang's Next AI Frontier: Robots, Factories And Physical Reasoning

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang has said the next wave of artificial intelligence will depend on machines that understand the physical world, and that it will be felt most in the world's largest industries.

Speaking at the Hill & Valley Forum in Washington, Huang said today's AI systems lack basic physical common sense. The video is old and now recirculating.

"The next wave requires us to understand things like the laws of physics, friction, inertia, cause and effect," he said.

He argued that this is the capability that separates current AI models from robots able to work in factories and warehouses.

"These are physical reasoning abilities that children and even our pets have," Huang said, adding that most AI systems do not have them.

He illustrated the gap with a simple example. A ball rolled off a kitchen counter, Huang said, may appear to an AI to have vanished, while a dog understands that it is still there and runs around the table to fetch it.

That grasp of object permanence, he said, is something a robot must learn, along with the fact that it cannot walk through a table and has to reason its way around it.

Huang called this field "physical AI". "When you take that physical AI and then you put it into a physical object called a robot, you get robotics," he said.

He also tied the technology to labour. "Hopefully, in the next 10 years, this new generation of factories will be highly robotic," Huang said. "They'll help us deal with the severe labor shortage around the world."

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Nvidia's Robotics Push

The remarks reflect a strategy Nvidia has pursued for some time. At its GTC conference in 2025, the company unveiled GR00T N1, a foundation model for humanoid robots.

Huang has also described robots as "AI immigrants" that could fill worker shortages, an argument he has made at CES.

Nvidia's technology is increasingly being used in industrial robotics outside the US.

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Limits Of Today's Models

Huang's comments also point to a gap that researchers have long flagged. Large language models are trained mostly on text and images, which gives them fluency but little grounded understanding of how objects behave.

Closing that gap is the aim of physical AI, which relies on simulation and synthetic data to teach machines how the real world works.

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