North Korea Fires Missile Towards Sea, Japan PM Calls For All Precautionary Measures

North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile towards the Sea of Japan (East Sea) early Wednesday, August 12, prompting Japan to order heightened precautions and South Korea to reinforce its readiness. The launch was reported by South Korea's military and separately detected by Japan's defence ministry.

South Korea's and Japan's defence authorities said, as cited by Reuters, that the missile flew around 700 km (435 miles) and they both issued statements condemning the action.

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Japan's defence ministry stated that the missile reached a maximum altitude of 90 kilometres (56 miles). The projectile fell into the sea outside Japan's executive economic zone (EEZ).

Following th launch, Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi instructed government officials to collect and analyse information and promptly inform the public. The Prime Minister's Office also issued instructions calling for the safety of aircraft, vessels and other assets to be ensured and for authorities to take all possible precautionary measures, including preparedness for contingencies.

Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said that Japan had lodged a strong protest with North Korea through diplomatic channels, using the Japanese Embassy in Beijing, and condemned the launch, Reuters reported.

South Korea's Office of National Security convened an emergency meeting after the launch and called on Pyongyang to stop provocations that Seoul says violate the United Nations Security Council resolutions, Reuters reported. Seoul is also sharing information about the missile with Japan and the United States.

The launch came as South Korea and the United States plan to conduct major joint military drills from August 17 to August 27, aimed at countering North Korea's evolving nuclear and weapon capabilities.

North Korea has historically condemned such US-South Korean exercises, portraying them as preparations for an invasion. Reuters noted that Pyongyang has frequently responded to allied military drills with weapons tests or other provocative actions.

The August 12 launch came only six days after another ballistic missile launch on August 6.

The latest launch also followed criticism from North Korea over Japan's defence policy. North Korean state media had condemned Japan's latest defence white paper, accusing Tokyo of using what Pyongyang described as an exaggerated portrayal of the North Korean threat to justify military expansion.

At present, authorities have not publicly identified the precise missile type in the latest launch. Japan's defence ministry assessed it as a suspected ballistic missile, and South Korea military also classified it as a ballistic missile, as reported by Reuters.

There was no immediate public statement from North Korea claiming responsibility or explaining the purpose of the launch.

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