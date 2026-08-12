Share Price Falls 16%: Piccadily Agro Industries Stock Slumps Amid Profit Booking After Q1 Results

Piccadily Agro Industries shares tumbled as much as 15.89% to hit an intraday low of Rs 656.30 per share.

At 10:00 AM, Piccadily Agro Industries shares were trading 14.47% lower at Rs 666 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.38% lower at 77,856 levels.

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The fall in the share price came due to profit booking after the June quarter of financial year 2027 (Q1FY27) results.

“There was a lot of expectation built into Piccadily Agro ahead of its earnings, and while the company delivered healthy numbers, they were below market expectations. Therefore, today's decline should be seen largely as profit booking. The stock has run up significantly and is now fully priced in for the earnings growth that the company is delivering,” said Kranthi Bathini, director of equity strategy at WealthMills Securities.

“A large part of the earnings optimism is already reflected in the current valuation. Also, sequentially, earnings have declined, which is another factor weighing on the stock. Hence, the stock is witnessing profit booking despite the healthy year-on-year performance,” Bathini added.

Piccadily Agro Industries Q1 Show

Piccadily Agro Industries' net profit rose 15.1% year-on-year (YoY) to 21.3 crore in the June quarter of FY27, from Rs 18.5 crore in the June quarter of FY26.

Topline, too, increased 18.1% annually to Rs 270.5 crore in Q1FY27, from Rs 229 crore in Q1FY26.

The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) surged 16.2% YoY to Rs 43.8 crore, versus Rs 37.7 crore a year ago.

EBITDA margin, meanwhile, squeezed 30 basis points (bps) to 16.2% in Q1FY27, from 16.5% in Q1FY26.

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