Video: New Footage Emerges Of US Jet F-15E Strike Eagles Mistakenly Shot Down By Kuwait

A new and clear footage has emerged of a United States F-15E aircraft that was shot down “in a friendly fire incident” by Kuwait's F-18 jet amid Iran war over two weeks ago. The footage, likely captured by a citizen, was widely shared over social media on Monday.

On March 1, CENTCOM confirmed that three of its F-15E Strike Eagles were involved in a “friendly fire” incident. The United States had deployed the aircraft at the beginning of operation “Epic Fury” as it began pounding Tehran, in collaboration with Israel.

Also Read: Did Kuwait Shot Down America's F-15E Strike Eagles Aircraft? Here's What US Says

“During active combat – that included attacks from Iranian aircraft, ballistic missiles, and drones – the US Air Force fighter jets were mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti air defences,” CENTCOM had said, adding that all six of the crew members “ejected safely” and were stable.

Kuwait acknowledged the incident, as per CENTCOM, and has since launched an investigation into the incident. The findings of the investigation are yet to be made public.

Since multiple videos of the incident have surfaced online. This latest video, being shared widely, is by far the clearest vision of one of these aircraft being shot down.

The 51-second video tracks follow the aircraft as it keeps plunging down through the air, falls and crashes near a residential area in Kuwait. The people capturing the video can be heard speaking in Indian native languages. The authenticity of the video was yet to be ascertained.

WATCH: Clear footage of a U.S. F-15E jet that was shot down over Kuwait on March 1-2 in a friendly fire incident by Kuwaiti F-18 jet. pic.twitter.com/rk1uAANWNh — Clash Report (@clashreport) March 16, 2026

The United States and Israel have gone to war with Iran, beginning February 28, when they started to pound Tehran, killing dozens, including the Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

What are F-15E Strike Eagles

This air-to-air and air-to-ground attack aircraft can fly at 1,875 miles per hour, or 2.5 times the speed of sound.

The high thrust-to-weight ratio also allows the F-15E Strike Eagle to execute tight turns without sacrificing speed. It has two Pratt & Whitney F100 engines, each producing over 23,000 pounds of thrust.

Another distinguishing capability is the plane's head-up display, which projects flight and tactical information directly on the windscreen.

Also Read: Second US Refuelling Aircraft Suffers Damage In Mid-Air Collision; Pictures Viral

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