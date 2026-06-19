Netanyahu Vows Israel Will Stay In Southern Lebanon Security Zone 'As Long As Required'

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed not to leave the security zone in southern Lebanon, saying Israeli forces will remain there for as long as necessary to protect communities in the country's north.

His remarks came after a deadly exchange of fire involving Hezbollah, which he described as a “blatant violation” of the ceasefire agreement.

In a post on X, Netanyahu expressed condolences to the families of Lieutenant Colonel Dor Gadliah Ben Simhon, commander of the 52nd Armored Battalion, and three other soldiers whose identities have not yet been released. He also wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the fighting.

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The Israeli Prime Minister said he had directed the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to respond “with full force” following what he called a “heinous attack” by Hezbollah.

According to Netanyahu, the IDF carried out strikes on more than 80 Hezbollah targets and killed dozens of militants. He added that Israeli forces later targeted Hezbollah headquarters in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley as part of the military response.

Netanyahu said he held a security assessment with Defence Minister Israel Katz and the IDF Chief of General Staff to review the situation and reaffirmed Israel's policy of responding strongly to threats against its soldiers and territory.

“Israel will not tolerate attacks on our soldiers or our territory,” Netanyahu said, warning that Hezbollah would face a “very heavy price” for any further attacks.

He stressed that the IDF would continue operations to prevent threats against Israeli forces and border communities, adding that Israel's presence in southern Lebanon would continue until security requirements are met.

The Lebanese media reported that the overnight attack carried by Israel in southern Lebanon has left 16 people killed and several others injured.

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