'Relations Will Be Wiped Out': Lapid Calls For Netanyahu's Ouster Over Israel's Friction With US, EU

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid has intensified his criticism of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, warning that Israel risks severe diplomatic fallout amid escalating tensions with key allies, including the United States and the European Union.

In a post on X, Lapid pointed to a series of recent diplomatic disputes involving members of Netanyahu's government and foreign leaders, arguing that Israel's international standing is deteriorating.

“In the past day, the U.S. Vice President got angry at a press conference over Smotrich and Ben Gvir, Foreign Minister Sa'ar cut ties with the European Union's foreign minister, and President Trump said Netanyahu is showing irresponsibility in Lebanon,” Lapid wrote.

ALSO READ: Israel Attacks 80 Targets, Hezbollah Headquarters In Southern Lebanon Amid Escalating Tensions

Calling for a change in leadership, he added, “If we don't quickly replace this government, Israel's foreign relations will be wiped out.”

Lapid's remarks come as Netanyahu faces increasing scrutiny over Israel's ties with Western partners amid disagreements over regional security, diplomatic engagement and the government's handling of ongoing conflicts.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing mounting criticism at home after the preliminary US-Iran agreement sparked a political backlash across Israel's political spectrum, with rivals and commentators questioning whether he misjudged both Iran and US President Donald Trump.

The deal, which paves the way for extending the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran, and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, has drawn sharp criticism from Israeli opposition leaders and former officials who argue that Israel's strategic objectives remain unmet despite months of conflict.

ALSO READ: Did Netanyahu Miscalculate? Why US-Iran Deal Has Triggered Backlash For Israeli PM

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak accused Netanyahu of strategic miscalculation. "Israel is paying the price of Netanyahu's hubris and blindness, and the price of the manipulations that he tried to pull on Trump," Barak told Israel's public broadcaster. "Iran emerged stronger; Israel emerged weaker. That is Netanyahu's strategic responsibility. He failed."

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.