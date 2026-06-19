Netanyahu Agrees To Renew Lebanon Ceasefire Hours After Flare-Up

Israel and Hezbollah have agreed to restore a ceasefire in Lebanon following a sharp escalation in fighting that threatened to derail broader diplomatic efforts to end the Iran conflict, a senior US official said on Friday, reported Reuters.

Axios reported a US official saying that Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has agreed to renew the ceasefire in Lebanon and that it is a complete agreement.

The ceasefire, which came into effect at 4 pm Lebanon time, was reportedly reached after negotiations involving the United States and Qatar, with assistance from Iran, according to the official.

The development came after intense clashes in southern Lebanon that left 18 people dead in Israeli strikes and four Israeli soldiers killed in Hezbollah attacks.

ALSO READ | Netanyahu Vows Israel Will Stay In Southern Lebanon Security Zone 'As Long As Required'

The flare-up had raised concerns over the future of a potential interim agreement between Washington and Tehran, with officials indicating that ending hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah remained a key condition for any broader regional deal.

Meanwhile, planned US-Iran talks in Switzerland were cancelled on Friday amid the renewed violence, adding uncertainty over negotiations aimed at reducing tensions and ensuring the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz for international shipping.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it remained prepared to take action against any threats to Israel's security, stressing that its operations are aimed at protecting its citizens.

In a statement, an IDF spokesperson said the military is authorised to act to thwart threats whenever necessary and will continue its operations for as long as required.

A senior Hezbollah lawmaker said Iran had conveyed that discussions with the United States could not move forward without a comprehensive ceasefire.

ALSO READ | Iran Says Vessels Need To Submit Request Via Hormuz Authority

Iran's foreign ministry, meanwhile, accused Washington of bearing responsibility for Israeli strikes on Lebanon and said Tehran would take steps to safeguard its interests.

The latest ceasefire announcement follows heightened regional tensions, with diplomatic efforts continuing to prevent the Lebanon front from triggering a wider confrontation across the Middle East.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.