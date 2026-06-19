Iran Says Vessels Need To Submit Request Via Hormuz Authority

The Persian Gulf Strait Authority has issued fresh guidelines for vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz, directing ship operators to submit clearance requests through its official channels before entering the strategic waterway.

The authority said vessels must coordinate their routes and scheduled timings with the PGSA to ensure safe passage, as regional tensions rise following fresh Israeli strikes and uncertainty grows over talks that were scheduled for Friday.

According to a notice issued by the PGSA, vessels planning to transit the Strait of Hormuz during the period specified under the recently signed MOU must submit their passage requests through the authority's website or official email. The authority said compliant applications would be "cleared for passage promptly".

The notice stated that all requests must include valid and accessible contact details of the vessel, while operators have been advised to submit complete applications at least 48 hours before reaching the Strait area to avoid delays at entry or exit points.

The PGSA also said that during the 60-day period, charges related to security, safety and environmental services, along with related Iranian insurance costs, would not be collected from shipowners and would instead be covered by the Iranian government.

The authority further warned that due to the presence of mine-affected areas and the need to ensure safe navigation, vessels must coordinate their designated routes and passage timings before approaching the strait. "Failure to follow the required coordination process would remain the responsibility of the vessel owner," reads the notice issued by the PGSA.

The escalation has added pressure on diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing tensions, while global markets continue to closely monitor developments around the Strait of Hormuz.

The Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy route, handles a significant share of the world's oil and gas shipments, making any disruption or additional restrictions a key concern for international trade and energy markets.

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