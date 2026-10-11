Nepal Flash Flood Sweeps Away 40 Houses, Multiple Bridges; Hydropower Camp Damaged | Watch

A destructive, debris-laden flash flood struck Nepal's Gorkha district early Sunday morning, destroying 35 to 40 homes, severing vital bridges, and damaging a local hydropower facility along the Budhi Gandaki River. Emergency personnel launched immediate rescue and evacuation operations, while authorities urged residents along riverbanks to move to higher ground.

The flood struck at around 4 am, severely affecting Chumnubri and Dharche rural municipalities, including Salleri, Paiyun, Jagat Bagar and nearby settlements. No casualties had been reported at the time of the initial assessments, although four people were reported missing in preliminary accounts.



Houses, Bridges and Hydropower Infrastructure Damaged

The floodwaters swept away dozens of houses and destroyed several bridges connecting remote settlements. A suspension bridge linking Nyakchet and Philim Bazaar in Chumnubri-3 was among the structures reportedly washed away. Infrastructure and equipment at a local hydropower project were also damaged.

Gorkha district officials said the full extent of the destruction remained unclear, with assessments underway in the affected areas.

Residents fled their homes after hearing loud roaring sounds from nearby streams in the early hours. Tourists staying at local hotels also moved to safer locations as the water surged downstream.



Landslide Suspected, Cause Remains Unclear

Authorities have not established the precise cause of the sudden flooding. Residents suspect that the Syar stream, a tributary of the Budhi Gandaki River between Lokpa and Chumling, may have been blocked by a landslide, creating a temporary barrier that subsequently gave way.

Some residents said the water appeared to stop and surge repeatedly before the flood struck. They also reported that there had been no rainfall, adding to uncertainty over what triggered the sudden rise in water levels.

Officials cautioned that the damage assessment remained preliminary.

Helicopters Deployed for Rescue Operations

The Nepal Army, Nepal Police, Armed Police Force and local authorities were mobilised for rescue, evacuation and relief operations. Helicopters were deployed to assist affected residents, distribute relief supplies and evacuate people where necessary.

Authorities used loudspeakers to warn communities along the riverbanks, urging residents to leave vulnerable areas and remain alert to further flooding.



Concerns After Previous Floods

The disaster has revived concerns about Nepal's vulnerability to sudden floods and landslides in mountainous regions. Deputy Chair of Chumnubri Rural Municipality Laxmi Gurung compared the incident to the devastating Bhote Koshi floods in Rasuwa district in August.

That earlier disaster caused widespread destruction in the Rasuwa and Trishuli River areas, with thousands reported dead or missing in official figures cited at the time.

As rescue operations continue, authorities are prioritising public safety while working to establish the cause of the Gorkha flood and assess the full scale of the damage.

(With the PTI inputs)

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