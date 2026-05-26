Multiple Explosions Heard In Bandar Abbas Near Hormuz — What We Know

Multiple explosions were reported in Bandar Abbas, Iran's primary southern port city situated along one of the world's most critical oil shipping routes, the state-linked Fars News Agency reported.

Similar blast-like sounds were also recorded near the coastal towns of Sirik and Jask along the Gulf of Oman, according to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)-affiliated media outlet.

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that American forces launched what they characterized as "self-defense strikes" against military targets in southern Iran, signalling a sharp escalation in regional volatility even as high-stakes diplomatic talks continue in Qatar, as per media reports.

The military intervention followed a sequence of powerful explosions reported across southern Iran, including the strategic oil-routing port city of Bandar Abbas and the coastal towns of Sirik and Jask near the Strait of Hormuz.

ALSO READ: India Sends Largest-Ever Business Delegation To Canada Amid Talks For Year-End Trade Deal

“The precision strikes directly targeted missile launch sites and Iranian vessels that were actively attempting to emplace naval mines. The operation was executed to protect American troops from imminent threats posed by Iranian forces," CENTCOM spokesperson Captain Tim Hawkins told Fox News.

Two Iranian vessels linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were destroyed by US forces after allegedly being caught deploying naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz, Fox News reported, citing a senior US official.

In a parallel engagement, American forces also struck an Iranian surface-to-air missile site in the coastal city of Bandar Abbas that was reportedly targeting US military aircraft.

ALSO READ: US-Iran War News Updates: Iran's Secretary of Supreme National Security Council Decares 'No Surrender Or Retreat'

Iran and the United States have reached a preliminary understanding regarding the release of Iran's frozen overseas financial assets following intense mediation by Qatar, Al Jazeera reported, citing an informed source.

According to the network, the breakthrough has significantly bridged existing gaps between Washington and Tehran, paving the way for a broader agreement that could be announced as early as tomorrow.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.