A huge explosion hit the Bangchak oil depot in Bangkok on Thursday, sending a large fireball and thick black smoke over the Thai capital. The Bangna District Office urged people living nearby to evacuate the area immediately for their own safety. The oil depot is operated by Thai energy conglomerate Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited.

“Bangchak Corporation reports that the situation is now under control; however, for safety reasons, everyone in the surrounding area is requested to evacuate. Please avoid the route along the old railway line, as it is currently being used by emergency and fire response vehicles,” Bangna District Office said in a statement on its verified Facebook page.

ALSO READ: Caught On Camera: Fuel Tanker Crash Ignites Massive Fire On Highway Surrounding Cairo, 31 Dead

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

An unverified video circulating on X shows a large fireball and black smoke rising into the sky above the city. Meanwhile, no casualties have been reported as of now.

Similar Incident in the Past

The company behind the depot, Bangchak, has had trouble in the capital before. In July 2012, a huge explosion and fire hit a Bangchak refinery in Bangkok, sending thick black smoke into the skyline. No injuries were reported then, and the company's president said early checks pointed to an oil or gas leak. The refinery was shut for 30 days for an investigation. It is not yet clear whether Thursday's incident is linked to that site.

Interestingly, that earlier blast also raised questions about industrial facilities near homes. Bangkok's governor said at the time that the city would look at relocating oil refineries and arms depots away from the capital, after residents near the site panicked.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.