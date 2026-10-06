Israel Puts Military On Alert: Defence Min Claims Hamas Preparing Attacks For Oct. 7 Anniversary

Israel has placed its military on heightened alert ahead of the October 7 anniversary, with Defence Minister Israel Katz warning that Hamas could attempt attacks against Israeli forces in Gaza.

Al Jazeera reported that Katz instructed the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to increase readiness and prepare for any possible scenario as Israel approaches the third anniversary of the Hamas-led October 7, 2023 attack.

According to a statement from Katz's office, the decision was based on intelligence indicating that Hamas was preparing to carry out attacks and other operations against Israeli forces in Gaza on the anniversary.

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Katz directed the military to prepare for worst-case scenarios and said forceful action should be taken if intelligence or warnings indicate an imminent threat.

“If, heaven forbid, our forces are harmed, the ones who will pay the heavy price will be Hamas and the population of Gaza,” Katz said, warning of a response “beyond all proportion”.

The heightened alert comes amid continued tensions in Gaza despite a ceasefire declared last year. Israeli forces and Hamas have continued to accuse each other of violating the truce, while negotiations over the next phase of the agreement have made limited progress.

Why October 7 remains significant in Israel

The October 7 anniversary carries particular significance in Israel. The Hamas-led assault in 2023 killed more than 1,200 people in Israel, according to figures cited by AFP based on official Israeli data, while 251 people were taken hostage and brought to Gaza.

Israel subsequently launched a military campaign in the Gaza Strip that has resulted in widespread destruction and tens of thousands of Palestinian deaths, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

Last year, on the second anniversary of the attack, a rocket launched from Gaza targeted the Israeli border community of Netiv Ha'asara, although it did not result in a broader escalation.

Israeli officials are now taking additional precautions amid concerns that Hamas could seek to mark the anniversary with attacks on Israeli troops.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also vowed to prevent Hamas from retaining control of Gaza and said Israel would continue targeting those involved in the October 7 attack.

Israel intensifies campaign against Hamas commanders

The alert comes as Israel has intensified its campaign against Hamas commanders in recent weeks. The IDF says it has killed numerous militants and senior operatives since the ceasefire began.

Israeli officials argue that targeted killings are aimed at preventing Hamas from rebuilding its military capabilities and carrying out another major attack.

Security analysts, however, remain divided over the effectiveness of the strategy. Former Israeli National Security Council chief Giora Eiland has described assassinations as an effective way of putting pressure on Hamas commanders, while Tel Aviv University analyst Michael Milshtein has cautioned that the group has demonstrated an ability to replace senior figures and adapt.

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Katz has also warned that Hamas leaders outside Gaza remain targets, although analysts have pointed to the diplomatic risks of any Israeli operation in countries such as Qatar and Turkiye, where senior Hamas figures have been based.

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