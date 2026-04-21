Israel Jails Two Soldiers After 'Smashing' Jesus Statue In Lebanon Sparking Outrage

Two Israeli soldiers have been sentenced to 30 days in military detention after one of them vandalised a statue of Jesus in southern Lebanon, triggering widespread condemnation. According to a statement issued by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the incident occurred in the Christian-majority village of Debel during ongoing military operations.

An internal inquiry found that one soldier used an axe to damage the religious symbol, while another filmed the act. Several other troops present at the scene neither intervened nor reported the misconduct.

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“The inquiry determined that the soldiers' conduct completely deviated from IDF orders and values,” the military said, expressing “deep regret” over the episode.

The IDF added that the two soldiers directly involved have been removed from combat duty in addition to being jailed, while the remaining personnel are facing further questioning and possible disciplinary action.

Reiterating its operational focus, the military said its actions in Lebanon are “directed solely against the Hezbollah terrorist organization and other terrorist groups, and not against Lebanese civilians.”

It also noted that efforts are underway to assist the local community in replacing the damaged statue.

The incident came to light after an image circulated widely on social media, showing a soldier striking the fallen crucifix with the blunt side of an axe.

The photo was shared by Palestinian journalist Younis Tirawi and later verified by Reuters.

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Senior Israeli officials, including military leadership, have condemned the act, calling it a “moral failure” that violates the army's code of conduct.

The controversy has drawn attention amid Israel's ongoing military campaign in southern Lebanon against Hezbollah, which began in early March following cross-border hostilities.

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