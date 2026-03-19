Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi Slams Emmanuel Macron Over 'Selective Concern' On Middle East Strikes

Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, has reacted to an X post by Emmanuel Macron, where the French president advocated for a pause on assaults against civilian infrastructure.

“Macron has not uttered one word of condemnation of the Israel-US war on Iran. He did not condemn Israel when it blew up fuel storage in Tehran, exposing millions to toxins,” Araghchi stated.

“His current ‘concern' didn't follow Israel's attack on our gas facilities. It follows our retaliation. Sad!”

Macron has not uttered one word of condemnation of the Israel-US war on Iran. He did not condemn Israel when it blew up fuel storage in Tehran, exposing millions to toxins. His current "concern" didn't follow Israel's attack on our gas facilities. It follows our retaliation. Sad! https://t.co/lyfGbRm9NB — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) March 19, 2026

Also Read | UK Sends Defence Strategists To Help US With Reopening Of Strait of Hormuz: Report

Emmanuel Macron's Post

French President stated: “I have just spoken with the Emir of Qatar and President Trump following the strikes that hit gas production facilities in Iran and Qatar today.”

“It is in our common interest to implement, without delay, a moratorium on strikes targeting civilian infrastructure, particularly energy and water supply facilities. Civilian populations and their essential needs, as well as the security of energy supplies, must be protected from military escalation.” Macron added.

France responded to trump's call for help

Macron on Tuesday said his country is ready to help secure the Strait of Hormuz, but only as part of a mission separate from the current Middle East war.

“We are not a party to the conflict, and therefore France will never take part in operations to reopen or liberate the Strait of Hormuz,” Macron said, responding to US President Donald Trump's call for European nations to send warships to the Persian Gulf, according to an AP report.

Also Read | 'False And Baseless': MEA Debunks Claim Iran Blocking Indian Ships In Strait of Hormuz

Speaking ahead of a security meeting at the Elysee presidential palace, he stressed any mission would require “discussions and de-escalation with Iran” and must be “entirely separate from the ongoing military operations and bombings," Macron added.

US and Israel's joint operation

On Saturday (Feb. 28, 2026), the United States and Israel initiated a military operation against Iran, thrusting West Asia into a fresh conflict that U.S. President Donald Trump asserted would eliminate a security menace for the United States and provide Iranians an opportunity to overthrow their leaders.

The attacks heightened tensions in nearby oil-producing Gulf Arab nations as apprehensions of escalation in the region mounted, and Israel reported that Tehran retaliated by firing missiles towards Israeli territory.

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