Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi Arrives In Pakistan, Here's What Happened | See Photos

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Islamabad late on Friday to hold talks with Pakistan's top leadership on regional developments and the US-Iran ceasefire, raising expectations of a second round of negotiations between Tehran and Washington aimed at ending the ongoing Middle East war.

Araghchi, who is accompanied by a small delegation including Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei, is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Gen Asim Munir during his visit, as reported by PTI. The official said the Iranian minister may also engage with US officials in Islamabad as part of renewed peace efforts.

The Pakistan Foreign Office said Araghchi was received at Islamabad airport by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Gen Munir and other senior officials.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, center, is greeted by Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, second right, and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, third left, upon his arrival at Nur Khan airbase in Rawalpindi, Pakistan

Photo Credit: (Photo: PTI)

"During the visit, the Iranian foreign minister will hold meetings with Pakistan's senior leadership to discuss the latest regional developments as well as ongoing efforts for regional peace and stability," the Foreign Office said in a statement. The Iranian embassy in Islamabad said in a social media post that Araghchi had arrived “to review bilateral matters and consult on regional developments."

No Direct Negotiations With US

Shortly after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi touched down in Pakistan, his government made it clear that there would be no direct negotiations with American government representatives during this visit.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Esmael Baqaei said on X that “We arrive in Islamabad, Pakistan, for an official visit. FM Araghchi will be meeting with Pakistani high-level officials in concert with their ongoing mediation & good offices for ending American imposed war of aggression and the restitution of peace in our region. No meeting is planned to take place between Iran and the U.S. Iran's observations would be conveyed to Pakistan."

Iran officials in Islamabad

Photo Credit: (Photo: Esmael Baqaei/X )

The first round of US-Iran talks, held on April 11 and 12, failed to produce a breakthrough, prompting intensified diplomatic efforts by host Pakistan to reduce tensions and revive dialogue.

Security Tightened In Pakistan

Amid heightened security for the high-level visit, authorities in Islamabad and Rawalpindi have closed major roads and markets in VVIP movement areas. More than 10,000 security personnel have been deployed, while the Metro Bus Service between the twin cities and electric bus routes have been suspended.

Goods transport has also remained halted since April 19, causing widespread disruption. The Red Zone remains sealed, with government employees working from home.

The conflict began on February 28 when the United States and Israel jointly attacked Iran, killing Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior commanders. Iran's retaliation subsequently widened the conflict across the Gulf region.

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