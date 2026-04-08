Iran-US Truce: Trump Reveals Who Will Join Peace Talks in Pakistan And Why JD Vance Won't Attend

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that direct peace talks with Iran are expected to take place “very soon” in Pakistan, following a 'fragile ceasefire' that paused 39 days of conflict.

Speaking to The New York Post, Trump indicated that the proposed talks could be hosted in Islamabad as early as this week, with his negotiating team — including special envoy Steve Witkoff, but that JD Vance may not attend due to security concerns.

“We'll have Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, JD —maybe JD, I don't know. There's a question of safety, security,” Trump said.

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The diplomatic push comes after the US accepted a 10-point counter-proposal from Tehran as a tentative framework for a longer-term agreement.

While the contours of a final deal remain unclear, key issues are expected to include Iran's nuclear programme, its missile capabilities, and regional security concerns.

Earlier in the day, Trump pulled back on his threats to launch devastating strikes, as the US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire that includes the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump swerved to deescalate the war less than two hours before the deadline he set for Tehran to capitulate to a deal or face attacks on its bridges and power plants meant to destroy Iranian “civilization.”

Iran's Supreme National Security Council said it has accepted the ceasefire and that it would negotiate with the United States in Pakistan beginning Friday.

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Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed Islamabad's role in a post on X, revealing that he held a “warm and substantive” conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Sharif said he appreciated the “wisdom and sagacity” of Iran's leadership in accepting Pakistan's offer to host talks, adding that Pezeshkian had reaffirmed Tehran's participation and conveyed goodwill for the people of Pakistan.

He reiterated that Pakistan remains committed to working with partners to promote peace and stability in the region.

The ceasefire agreement has also led to the reopening of the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz, which Iran had shut during the conflict, disrupting global shipping flows.

Despite the breakthrough, officials have described the truce as fragile, underscoring the challenges ahead in translating preliminary understandings into a durable peace accord.

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