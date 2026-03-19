Iran's Big Warning To Israel: 'ZERO Restraint' If Infrastructures Attacked Again

The attack on Iran's South Pars Natural Gas Field, one of the world's largest natural gas reserves, by Israel has escalated the war that began on February 28 in the Middle East.

Iran Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araqchi on Thursday issued a warning that Tehran will show "no restraint" if another missile hits its infrastructure again.

On his official social media handle on X, Araqchi posted that "a fraction of our power" has been shown against Israel's attack. "Our response to Israel's attack on our infrastructure employed a FRACTION of our power. The ONLY reason for restraint was respect for requested de-escalation."

"ZERO restraint if our infrastructures are struck again," Araqchi said.

Araqchi added that restraint was exercised only out of respect for calls for de-escalation. "Any end to this war must address damage to our civilian sites."

Our response to Israel's attack on our infrastructure employed FRACTION of our power. The ONLY reason for restraint was respect for requested de-escalation.



ZERO restraint if our infrastructures are struck again.



Any end to this war must address damage to our civilian sites. — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) March 19, 2026

The South Pars/North Dome field, split between Iran and Qatar in the Persian Gulf, is a global energy powerhouse. Holding roughly 1,800 trillion cubic feet of recoverable gas, the site contains enough fuel to power the entire world for 13 years.

Also Read: Iran Attack Knocks Out 17% of Qatar LNG Capacity; Repairs May Take Up To 5 Years: QatarEnergy CEO

In retaliation, Iran attacked the Gulf energy facilities and warned of more strikes on one of its key gas fields. The war severely hindered the global gas and fuel supply chain due to the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran.

Earlier also, the attack on the military installations on Iran's main oil terminal Kharg Island by the United States affected the crude oil supply, reducing exports by more than 90%.

As energy prices climb under this double impact, CNN reports that President Trump has threatened to "blow up" South Pars should Iran fail to change course.

Also Read: US-Iran War News Live Updates: Iran Hits Israel's Bazan's Haifa Oil Refinery

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