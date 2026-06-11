Iran Strikes 18 US Military Installations In Region After Attacks, Targets Fifth Fleet; Bahrain Activates Sirens

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claims to have struck 18 critical US military installations across Kuwait and Bahrain after fresh strikes on Wednesday.

According to Al Jazeera, the retaliatory operation specifically targeted the Ali Al-Salem and Ahmed Al-Jaber airbases in Kuwait, alongside Bahrain's Sheikh Isa Air Base, following recent US military strikes.

The alarm has been sounded in Bahrain amid an Iranian drone attack targeting US military assets and allies in the Gulf. "We urge citizens and residents to remain calm, head to the nearest safe place, and follow the news through official channels," it urged.

The operation, which Iran described as retaliation for recent US strikes on Iranian territory, included seven ballistic missiles and multiple attack drones aimed at targets in Bahrain and Kuwait.

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According to an IRGC statement, early morning US strikes targeting the Iranian cities of Jask, Sirik, and Qeshm, which Tehran claims were carried out under "false pretexts", destroyed two water tanks and damaged a telecommunications tower in Sirik.

"In retaliation, the IRGC launched a drone strike against the US Navy's Fifth Fleet in Bahrain at approximately 2:30 am, warning of "heavier responses" if American operations persist."

Meanwhile, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that its forces completed additional self-defense strikes against multiple targets in Iran, June 10, at the Commander in Chief's direction.

"CENTCOM forces launched strikes on Iranian military surveillance capabilities, communication systems, and air defense sites across Iran. US Marine Corps, Air Force, and Navy assets fired precision munitions on Iranian targets that posed a threat to US forces and international commercial ships transiting regional waters. The strikes are in response to Iran's unwarranted and continued aggression. US forces remain vigilant, lethal, and ready."

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