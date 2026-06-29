Iran 'Requested A Meeting', Scheduled In Doha Tomorrow, Trump Says Amid Hormuz Faceoff

U.S. President Donald Trump said Iran has requested a meeting, adding that talks are scheduled to take place in Doha on Tuesday.

"Iran has requested a meeting. It will take place tomorrow in Doha!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social, without providing further details on the agenda, participants or the purpose of the meeting.

The remarks come amid continued diplomatic engagement over regional tensions, with Doha remaining a key venue for negotiations involving the U.S. and Iran.

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Iran has denied reports that its officials will hold direct talks with the United States in Doha this week, saying no such meeting has been scheduled.

Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said there are currently no plans for technical-level talks with US officials in Qatar, according to Iran's Tasnim news agency.

"Consultations with Qatar, including on the implementation of the other party's commitments, are continuing as usual. However, reports by some media outlets that technical working group talks will be held in Doha cannot be confirmed," Gharibabadi said.

He added that the first round of technical discussions would take place only after both sides agree on the date, venue and necessary conditions, with consultations continuing through intermediary countries.

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The statement comes after several media outlets, including Al Jazeera, reported that US-Iran technical talks were expected to be held in Doha on Tuesday.

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