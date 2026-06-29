Explained: What's Article 5 Of US-Iran MoU? Why Is It Triggering Fresh Strikes?

Article 5 of the US-Iran memorandum of understanding has emerged as the key point of contention after the fragile peace arrangement, signed on June 17 through Pakistan's mediation, came under renewed pressure following fresh military strikes exchanged by both sides over the weekend.

According to the provision, Iran agreed to facilitate the safe movement of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz for 60 days without imposing transit charges. Tehran also committed to removing military and technical obstacles, including mines, within 30 days to help restore normal shipping activity. The clause further states that Iran would hold discussions with Oman and other Gulf states on future administration and maritime services in the strategic waterway, while following international law and respecting coastal states' rights.

However, both Washington and Tehran now accuse each other of violating the agreement. Iran maintains that Article 5 gives it primary responsibility for managing the reopening of the strait and insists that ships should follow a northern corridor near Iranian waters.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said any separate arrangements outside the MoU would increase tensions and delay the reopening of the waterway. He argued that responsibility for managing the strait rests solely with Iran.

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The US, meanwhile, has been accused by analysts of seeking alternative arrangements that bypass Iranian oversight. Hassan Ahmadian, a University of Tehran professor, told Al Jazeera that Washington was attempting to move away from the framework while expecting Iran to honour its commitments.

The latest crisis escalated after attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. Washington blamed Iran and launched strikes on Iranian targets, while Tehran denied involvement in the initial attacks and retaliated against US facilities in Kuwait and Bahrain.

The developments have further complicated efforts to restore shipping through one of the world's most critical energy routes.

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