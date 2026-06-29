Israel Attacks Hezbollah Bases In Lebanon, Casts Shadow Over Emerging US-Iran Dialogue

Israel on Monday said it carried out overnight air strikes on what it described as Hezbollah headquarters in southern Lebanon, adding to tensions that threaten to complicate the emerging diplomatic engagement between the US and Iran.

According to the Israeli military, the strikes targeted Hezbollah facilities in the Nabatieh and Mayfadoun areas. It also said it hit a rocket launcher allegedly used by the group to target Israeli troops operating in the security zone.

"The raids came in response to Hezbollah's continued targeting of our forces operating in the security zone," the Israeli military said.

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According to Al-Jazeera, Hezbollah, however, accused Israel of violating the ceasefire by launching multiple attacks across southern Lebanon, including strikes on residential buildings in Nabatieh and Mayfadoun. The group also reported drone strikes and explosions in several other southern towns.

In a statement, Hezbollah said it was closely monitoring what it called repeated Israeli violations and "reserves the right to defend our homeland and people."

The escalation comes days after Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem rejected a US-backed framework agreement between Lebanon and Israel, reiterating the group's demand for a complete Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory.

The renewed exchange of hostilities also risks clouding the nascent US-Iran dialogue, with the recently announced memorandum of understanding calling for an end to conflicts across multiple fronts, including Lebanon.

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Meanwhile, according to an Al- Jazeera report, Numan Kurtulmus, Turkiye's parliament speaker, says halting the far-right Israeli government's expansionist policies would not only allow Palestinians to live in peace but also help stabilise the region.

Speaking at the opening of a NATO summit in Istanbul, Kurtulmus said there can be no lasting Middle East peace without the Palestinian people receiving justice after decades of Israel's incursions.

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