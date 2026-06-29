Amid Hormuz Tension, Iran And Oman Hold First Joint Committee Meeting

Iran and Oman held the first meeting of a newly formed joint committee on the Strait of Hormuz in Muscat on Monday, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said.

"During the trip to Muscat, the first meeting of the Hormuz Joint Committee was held with Abdulaziz Al-Hinai, Oman's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs," Gharibabadi wrote on X.

"While reviewing current issues related to the Strait, we exchanged views on the future management of the Strait within the framework of paragraph five of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding and the sovereign rights of the coastal states," he added.

The committee was established after a joint statement was issued during a visit to Muscat by Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghaalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, in which the two countries agreed to consult through a dedicated working group between their foreign ministries.

The panel is tasked with examining the future administration of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, including services related to maritime traffic and any associated fees, in line with international standards.

Oman has reaffirmed its support for the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Iran and the United States, calling continued dialogue and coordination essential to its successful implementation.

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Under paragraph five of the MoU, Iran agreed to use its best efforts to ensure safe passage of commercial vessels through the strait without charge for 60 days, while also providing for talks between Iran, Oman and other Gulf states on long-term arrangements for managing the waterway.

The meeting comes days after renewed hostilities between the US and Iran over interpretations of the MoU's Hormuz provisions, with Tehran insisting it alone holds authority to manage traffic through the strait. The US and Iran have since agreed to halt strikes and are expected to hold separate talks on the issue in Doha, Qatar, this week.

Gharibabadi has previously warned that any shipping arrangement made without coordination with Iran as a coastal state would be unacceptable, saying the strait's future management must be based on Iran's position and the terms of paragraph five of the MoU.

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