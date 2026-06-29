Hormuz Flashpoint: US, Iran Agree To Halt Attacks, To Meet In Doha This Week

The United States and Iran have agreed to halt military strikes against each other and will meet on Tuesday in Doha, Qatar, to resolve tensions over the Strait of Hormuz, a senior US official told Axios.

"We decided to stop all the kinetic activity," the official said, using the military's term for strikes and other attacks. A second US official told Axios both sides would stand down "for now" and that vessels could move freely through the strait as technical talks continue.

The agreement follows two nights of renewed hostilities. Iran had attacked commercial vessels in the Gulf, prompting US strikes on military targets inside Iran, including air defense sites, drone facilities and mine-laying capabilities.

Iran retaliated with strikes on US bases in Bahrain and Kuwait before both sides agreed to de-escalate.

The Doha talks were originally scheduled to take place in Switzerland and focus on Iran's nuclear program. The venue and agenda shifted after the flare-up, refocusing the discussions on the Strait of Hormuz dispute.

Officials also plan to discuss implementing a direct military hotline between the US and Iran to prevent future incidents, the report said.

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The renewed fighting stemmed from differing interpretations of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed earlier this month to end hostilities, particularly its terms on the Strait of Hormuz.

Under the MOU, Iran committed to using its best efforts to ensure safe passage of commercial vessels through the strait, in exchange for the US lifting its blockade on Iranian ports.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said responsibility for managing traffic through the strait belongs exclusively to Tehran, a position the US has rejected. Araghchi warned Sunday that any separate arrangement for the strait "will only lead to more complicated situations and delays" and would heighten tensions.

The ceasefire, just 11 days old before this week's flare-up, remains fragile, with US President Donald Trump previously threatening to resume strikes if Iran did not comply with the terms of the agreement.

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