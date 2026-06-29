Ali Khamenei Funeral: MoS External Affairs, Bihar Governor To Attend Final Rites, Say Sources

India will be represented at the funeral ceremonies of Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei by Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain, according to reports.

The two dignitaries are expected to attend the ceremonies on behalf of the Indian government, the reports stated, citing sources. "Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and Bihar Governor Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain will be participating the funeral ceremonies of Iran's former Supreme leader in Iran."

Iran had earlier invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the state funeral and burial ceremonies, although New Delhi has not officially confirmed whether the prime minister will participate,

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The funeral observances are scheduled from July 4 to July 9 across multiple Iranian cities. According to Iranian authorities, Khamenei's body will lie in state at Tehran's Grand Mosalla complex on July 4 and July 5, allowing the public to pay their final respects. A state funeral procession is scheduled for July 6, with public holidays declared across Tehran province during the official mourning period.

The week-long ceremonies will conclude on July 9 with Khamenei's burial at the Imam Reza Shrine in Mashhad, his birthplace and one of Shia Islam's holiest sites. Millions of mourners and several foreign dignitaries are expected to attend the events.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian had invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the funeral, according to media reports, in a move seen as part of Tehran's diplomatic outreach following the recent Israel-Iran ceasefire.

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Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in a joint US-Israeli airstrike on his official compound in Tehran. State-run media confirmed his death on March 1, 2026. Following his assassination, his son, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, was selected as his successor. Ali Khamenei, Iran's longest-serving Supreme Leader, has remained the country's highest political and religious authority for decades, shaping Tehran's domestic and foreign policy.

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