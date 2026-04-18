Iran Partially Reopens Airspace, Six Airports Resume Operations Amid Fragile Ceasefire

Iran partially reopened its airspace to international transit flights on Saturday, allowing aircraft to cross the eastern section of the country for the first time in weeks, according to the country's Civil Aviation Authority.

“Air routes in the eastern section of the country's airspace are open for international flights transiting through Iran,” the authority said, adding that some airports resumed operations at 7 a.m. local time (0330 GMT).

Despite the announcement, flight-tracking websites showed limited immediate activity, with several international carriers still avoiding Iranian airspace and opting for longer routes.

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Multiple media reports said that Iran has restarted operations at six airports, signalling a cautious return to normal aviation activity as regional tensions remain high.

According to the Association of Iranian Airlines, airports now operational include Imam Khomeini International Airport and Mehrabad International Airport in Tehran, along with facilities in Mashhad, Birjand, Gorgan and Zahedan.

Airlines are preparing to resume both domestic and international services. Iran's Tasnim news agency quoted the association's secretary as saying carriers are ready to restart flights.

The reopening of eastern Iranian airspace comes as a fragile ceasefire continues to hold in the broader conflict involving the United States and Israel. Iran's airspace had remained shut since the US and Israel began strikes on the country on Feb. 28.

According to Al Jazeera, flight radar data showed at least two aircraft crossing Iranian skies in recent hours after the partial reopening, marking an important step towards restoring normal operations.

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The area surrounding Mehrabad airport had witnessed heavy bombardment during the 40-day conflict involving US and Israeli strikes. Its continued functionality is being viewed as significant, given the infrastructure damage sustained during the fighting.

Al Jazeera, citing local sources, reported that airlines are preparing to resume both domestic and international operations, but cautioned that the situation remains fragile and that further flight activity will be closely watched.

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