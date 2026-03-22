Iran Hits Back At Trump, Threatens To Hit Key Infrastructure After 48-Hour Ultimatum Over Hormuz

Hours after US President Donald Trump threatened to 'obliterate' Tehran's power plants if the Strait of Hormuz is not opened within 48-hours, Iran warned of attacks on key infrastructure across the Middle East.

“Following previous warnings, if Iran's fuel and energy infrastructure is attacked by the enemy, all energy, information technology, and desalination infrastructure belonging to the US and the regime in the region will be targeted,” Iran's military operational command said in a statement.

In a warning to Iran, which comes amid he asking European countries, NATO allies and other nations to join efforts to help secure Hormuz, Trump said, "If Iran doesn't FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!."

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The G7 Foreign Ministers condemned in the strongest terms the regime's reckless attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, including energy infrastructure, in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, and Iraq.

"The Iranian regime's unjustifiable attacks against these states also threaten regional and global security. We call for the immediate and unconditional cessation of all attacks by the Iranian regime. We reaffirm the importance of safeguarding maritime routes, and safety of navigation, including in the Strait of Hormuz and all associated critical waterways, as well as the safety and security of supply chains and the stability of energy markets," said a joint statement issued by G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, the USA and the High Representative of the EU.

The Strait of Hormuz, the waterway that connects the Persian Gulf to the open ocean, has been shut down by the Iranian IRGC.

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A day ago, Trump termed NATO a paper tiger and coward for not joining the Iran war and helping in reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

He said that they complain about the high oil prices they are forced to pay, but don't want to help open the Strait of Hormuz, a simple military maneuver that is the single reason for the high oil prices.

A few days ago, Trump had warned NATO allies of a 'very bad future' if they refuse to help in securing the key waterway.

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