Iran Downs 'Hostile' Drone Over Imam Khomeini Port Amid Escalating US Tensions

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps shot down a hostile drone early on Thursday morning over the port city of Bandar Imam Khomeini in the southwest region of Iran, according to a statement released by the Tasnim news agency

Iranian soldiers found and attacked the drone before bringing it down in the city's sky, according to a statement released by the IRGC unit in Bandar Imam Khomeini.

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According to the statement, a residential structure in Bandar Imam Khomeini was struck by drone debris, but no one was hurt.

An IRGC ordnance disposal squad collected the debris, neutralised any potential risks, and removed the drone from the spot after it was located, according to Tasnim.

A significant, multi-week military escalation coincides with this gunfight. US Central Command (CENTCOM) has begun attacking military command centres, air defences, and missile sites throughout Iran in waves of intensive attacks.

During these military conflicts, the port areas of Bandar Imam Khomeini and neighbouring Bandar Mahshahr have frequently served as flashpoints.

A temporary multi-day lull in hostilities has been broken by a renewed escalation between Iran and the United States, characterised by heavy retaliation U.S. airstrikes and Iranian strikes on American forces in Jordan. This violent outburst puts current regional peace talks in jeopardy and runs the risk of escalating the war throughout the Middle East.

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Overnight, dozens of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targets inside Iran, including command centres, missile sites, and drone facilities, were struck by a two-hour wave of airstrikes conducted by U.S. Central Command.

In addition to proxy and allied activities affecting Kuwait and Iraq, explosions and casualties have been reported throughout southern and central Iran, including Qeshm Island, Bushehr, Khuzestan, and Zanjan provinces.

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