Indian Visa, OCI Services Resume At Los Angeles Consulate For Four US States

In a significant boost for the Indian diaspora, the Consulate General of India in Los Angeles has officially commenced visa and Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) services, confirmed the administrative office in a public announcement on Monday (US time). The essential consular services were made available starting April 6. This move is expected to benefit thousands of Indian-origin residents living across four major American states under the mission's jurisdiction.

The services will be available to the Indian diaspora currently residing in four US states, which include Southern California, Arizona, Nevada, and New Mexico. The Consulate General of India in Los Angeles clarified that while it has taken over visa and OCI duties, other services will remain with the San Francisco mission.

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In an official post on X, the consulate noted that applications for passports, the Global Entry Program (GEP), Police Clearance Certificates (PCC), and Surrender Certificates for the four states will continue to be processed by the San Francisco office for the time being. The Consulate General of India in Los Angeles further stated on its official X handle, posted,

“We are pleased to inform the public that Indian Visa and OCI services will be available at the Consulate starting April 6, 2026, for residents of Southern California, Arizona, Nevada, and New Mexico. Passport, GEP, PCC & Surrender Certificate applications will continue to be processed via @CGISFO. All applications from the above jurisdiction must be submitted at VFS Los Angeles. We look forward to serving the Indian diaspora and all applicants in our jurisdiction. For more details, contact VFS at https://vfsglobal.com/en/individuals/contact.html and the Consulate General of India at cons.la@mea.gov.in.”

Consulate General of India in Los Angeles is pleased to inform the public that Indian Visa and OCI services will be available at the Consulate starting April 6, 2026 for residents of Southern California, Arizona, Nevada and New Mexico.



Passport, GEP, PCC & Surrender Certificate… pic.twitter.com/ftSVyJL6gB — India in Los Angeles (@CGILosAngeles) April 7, 2026



Alongside the launch of consular services in Los Angeles, the Government of India has introduced a new OCI portal designed to offer a "smoother, faster, and more secure experience" for applicants. The new portal is now live and can be accessed at ociservices.gov.in. The upgraded platform facilitates easier document uploads and simplified payment processes for users both in India and abroad, with improved navigation and a real-time dashboard, allowing applicants to track the status of their requests seamlessly. For those seeking Indian visas, the authorized official portal is indianvisaonline.gov.in.

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