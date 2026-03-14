Indian Navy Escorts LPG Tankers Shivalik, Nanda Devi Through Gulf Of Oman Amid Middle East Tensions: Report

Against the backdrop of the conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran, the Indian Navy is escorting two Indian-flagged LPG tankers Shivalik and Nanda Devi from the Gulf of Oman, as per satellite imagery analyst Damien Symon.

“Three Indian Navy warships appear to have arrived in the Gulf of Oman, likely to escort merchant vessels amid the tense security situation in the region - Indian flagged LPG Tanker SHIVALIK, IMO 9356892, is currently being escorted as per tracking data,” he posted on X.

Three Indian Navy warships appear to have arrived in the Gulf of Oman likely to escort merchant vessels amid the tense security situation in the region - Indian flagged LPG Tanker SHIVALIK, IMO 9356892 is currently being escorted as per tracking data pic.twitter.com/yegxT95wsg — Damien Symon (@detresfa_) March 14, 2026

In a subsequent tweet, he added, “Note - These positions might fluctuate due to ongoing GPS disturbances in the region, take current positions as estimates subject to change.”

Also Read | Middle East Tensions: Two India-Bound LPG Tankers Cross Strait Of Hormuz After Diplomatic Push

Note - These positions might fluctuate due to ongoing GPS disturbances in the region, take current positions as estimates subject to change — Damien Symon (@detresfa_) March 14, 2026

He later posted about the second tanker saying, "Second Indian Flagged LPG Tanker NANDA DEVI appears to be moving away from the Gulf of Oman likely to join the Indian Navy escort group currently assisting LPG Tanker SHIVALIK as both tankers move towards India as per declared data."

Update - Second Indian Flagged LPG Tanker NANDA DEVI appears to be moving away from the Gulf of Oman likely to join the Indian Navy escort group currently assisting LPG Tanker SHIVALIK as both tankers move towards India as per declared data



Saturday, 14 March 2026 13:15 UTC https://t.co/bmrAvPBupY pic.twitter.com/FG8bFmRknq — Damien Symon (@detresfa_) March 14, 2026

According to NDTV, the Shipping Corporation of India's LPG tankers, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, have successfully passed through the Strait of Hormuz on March 14 and are heading towards Indian ports. The vessels are expected to dock at Mundra and Kandla ports on March 16 and 17, respectively.

Sources quoted by NDTV characterised the journey as a “very careful operation” involving cooperation from Iran and neighbouring countries.

The safe movement of the vessels follows intense diplomacy between India and Iran. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has met with Iran's Seyed Abbas Araghchi four times since the crisis began. Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks on Thursday with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to guarantee the Indian tankers' safe transit.

The two vessels are transporting roughly 92,700 tonnes of liquefied gas, and their successful passage comes just a day after another India‑bound ship navigated the strategically vital sea corridor between Iran and Oman.

Also Read | Iran Must Halt Attacks On Its Neighbours Before They Can Mediate: UAE

Authorities in India are working to secure the passage of over 24 Indian-flagged vessels that remain stationed around the Strait. During a press briefing, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary in the Ministry of Shipping, noted that the Indian tanker Jag Prakash, carrying gasoline from Oman to Africa, has left the eastern side of the Strait of Hormuz.

As one of the world's key oil corridors, the Strait of Hormuz handles almost a fifth of global supplies. However, navigation has faced major disruptions following attacks by the US and Israel on Iran on Feb. 28, which led Tehran to launch counterstrikes against nearby oil-exporting nations.

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