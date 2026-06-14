US Navy Comes To Aid Of Sinking Dhow Carrying 14 Indians Off Oman Coast

An emergency rescue mission was launched off the coast of Oman on Sunday after a dhow carrying 14 Indian nationals reportedly started sinking at sea, drawing assistance from the US Navy.

A dhow MSV Virat 1 with 14 Indians was sinking in position about 80 nm from Ras Al Hadd. US P8 dropped a life raft and monitored the crew embarking the Life Raft, reported ANI quoting sources.

Meanwhile, ⁠Indian navy vessels have been diverted towards the location of the sinking show.

The MV Jabal Ali 9 is moving towards the sinking dhow and all 14 Indians have embarked the life raft as per inputs received from MV Jabal Ali.

The Embassy of India in Muscat said it has learnt of an incident involving a vessel with 14 Indian crew members off the coast of Oman.

The Indian mission did not share any details about the nature of the incident.

Search and Rescue is being coordinated with the Omani authorities and vessels in vicinity of the incident, it said in a post on X.

“The Mission has learnt of an incident involving an Indian Flagged Mechanised Sailing Vessel Virat 1, off the coast of Oman, reportedly embarked with 14 Indian crew,” the mission said.

The Oman coast witnessed tensions last week as three vessels with Indian crew members came under US attack in the region. One of them killed three seafarers.

(This is a developing story.)

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