Imran Khan's Party Claims Former PM, Wife Denied Medical Care In Prison By Pakistan Govt

Pakistan government is denying legal and constitutional rights to the incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife and depriving the couple of proper healthcare, his party unit in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has alleged.

Khan, the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has been in jail since August 2023 in multiple cases while his wife, Bushra Bibi, was initially under house arrest and later sent to jail in May 2024.

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Shafi Jan, a PTI leader and also a minister in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, also told a press conference here on Friday, Khan and his wife were also not allowed to contact any of their relatives and party members.

Jan said that Khan had been suffering from an eye-related ailment for the past four months, and his eyesight is yet to fully recover.

The couple were taken to a hospital late at night on Thursday for medical treatment in violation of jail regulations, he said at the press conference organised by Insaf Doctors Forum, the official representative body for healthcare professionals aligned with Khan's party, the PTI.

Claiming that the medical examination and treatment process lasted for approximately three hours, Jan said, “However, no authenticated medical report or details regarding their condition were shared with the party or family members.”

The PTI leader demanded that the couple be granted access to their personal physicians and called for their immediate transfer to Shifa International Hospital for comprehensive medical evaluation and treatment.

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Referring to court directives concerning meetings with the party's founder, the minister alleged that continued restrictions led to a violation of judicial orders and could amount to contempt of court.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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