'I Wasn't Making It Easy': Trump On White House Shooting Evacuation

US President Donald Trump admitted that he may have made the Secret Service's evacuation process tough after shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

Trump in an interview to CBS News described his state of mind when Secret Service agents were evacuating him and other administration officials out of the event after shots were fired.

A gunman opened fire outside the White House Correspondents' Dinner at the Washington Hilton on Saturday night. The suspected shooter, identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen from Torrance, California, was apprehended and is in custody.

"Well, what happened is it was a little bit me, I wanted to see what was happening, and I wasn't making it that easy for them. I wanted to see what was going on. And by that time, we started to realize maybe it was a bad problem, different kind of a problem, bad one, and different than what would be normal noise from a ballroom, which you hear all the time," Trump said.

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"And I was surrounded by great people. And I probably made them act a little bit more slow. They said, 'Wait a minute. Wait a minute. Let me see. Wait a minute,'" he added.

Trump further informed that both him and first lady Melania Trump were asked to get down and they "pretty much" started crawling out of the room.

"I was standing up and then turned around the opposite direction and started pretty much walking out pretty tall, a little bent over because I, you know, I'm not looking to be standing too tall but I was walking out, was pretty about halfway there. And they said, 'Please go down to the floor. Please go down to the floor.' So I dropped to the floor. So did the first lady," Trump said.

Following the shooting incident, Trump, his wife and other officials were promptly evacuated out of the dinner, ending the event. In a press conference after the shooting, Trump requested the White House Correspondents' Association to reschedule the dinner in the next 30 days.

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