Piyush Goyal's Switzerland Visit May Focus On India-EFTA Trade Pact Implementation Issues

Issues following the implementation of the India-EFTA free trade agreement are expected to be discussed during the visit of Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal to Switzerland this week.

India and the four-nation bloc, EFTA, implemented the trade and economic partnership agreement (TEPA) in October 2025.

European Free Trade Association (EFTA) members are Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.

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Goyal will visit Berne, Switzerland, on June 12 for discussions with senior representatives of the Swiss government and leaders of the Swiss pharmaceutical industry.

During the visit, the minister is scheduled to meet Helene Budliger Artieda, State Secretary for Economic Affairs, and Guy Parmelin, Federal President of Switzerland.

He will also interact with representatives of the Swiss pharmaceutical industry.

"Discussions are expected to focus on the implementation of TEPA, addressing operational issues arising from the agreement, and enhancing bilateral trade, investment and institutional cooperation," the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

The minister will engage with Swiss companies and investors in Zurich to discuss opportunities for expanding bilateral trade and investment.

Goyal will be accompanied by senior officials from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

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(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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