PM Modi Pushes States To Tap FTA Benefits, Draw Investments At Niti Aayog Meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged states to fully leverage the benefits arising from India's free trade agreements (FTAs) and actively attract investments from partner countries during a Niti Aayog meeting on Thursday.

He urged states to focus on emerging sectors such as data centres and artificial intelligence, emphasising that AI should be viewed as an opportunity rather than a challenge.

The Prime Minister made these remarks at the Niti Aayog's 11th Governing Council meeting held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Further, he called for a renewed focus on the 'One District One Product initiative' and identified defence manufacturing as a key emerging sector, encouraging states to formulate supportive policies.

Modi also flagged drug abuse and cyber fraud as growing concerns, while noting potential challenges arising from El Niño conditions.

He emphasised that India cannot become Viksit Bharat without all states becoming developed, and stressed the importance of ease of doing business to attract investments.

Briefing the media about the day-long meeting, Niti Aayog Vice-Chairperson Ashok Kumar Lahiri also informed that chief ministers of all 28 states participated and the discussions focused on the 'Inclusive Human Development Framework'.

The Prime Minister, as well as the chief ministers, spoke on various aspects related to energy security, including rooftop solar energy.

Modi, who is the Chairperson of the Council, also asked the states to estimate GDP at the district level to ascertain development and growth at the micro level, a Niti Aayog member informed.

Responding to a question, Lahiri said the Prime Minister, chief ministers and the other members of the Governing Council are aware that India needs planned urbanisation.

He said no chief minister asked for any specific assistance to deal with the situation created due to the West Asia crisis.

To another query, Lahiri categorically stated that no discussions on paper leaks took place.

(With Inputs from PTI)

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