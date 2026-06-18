'I May Put Them Back': Trump Considers Restoring Sanctions On Russia

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that he may reimpose sanctions on Russia, citing a sharp recent fall in oil prices, as he spoke to reporters on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France.

"I may put them back on. I wanted to make sure that oil stayed as low as possible, but now the oil price is way down, I may put it back on," Trump said, speaking to reporters after arriving in Paris.

Trump made similar remarks during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the summit, telling reporters, "We are looking at that, we're seeing how far the price of oil comes down. It's really tumbling."

In March, the US Treasury issued a 30-day waiver allowing countries to purchase Russian crude oil and petroleum products that were already loaded on vessels and stranded at sea. The waiver was later extended as the conflict involving Iran and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz continued to pressure oil markets.

During the G7 summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky talked with Trump and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz about ending the conflict and defense cooperation.

Following his talks with Trump, Zelensky told reporters that it is "very important" that the next U.S. mediated talks with Russia should take place before this winter, and the location and format of the negotiations would be decided by Trump.

According to the Interfax-Ukraine news agency, Zelensky also discussed with Trump the possibility for Ukraine to produce anti-ballistic missile systems.

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Earlier, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced that his government would impose new sanctions against Russia, according to Canadian reports.

On social media platform X, Zelensky thanked Carney for Canada's sanctions on more than 160 entities linked to Russia's shadow fleet.

Moreover, Britain also signaled tougher measures. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a post on X that he had announced sanctions on Russian vessels, money and actors, adding that Britain will increase the pressure on Russia.

Meanwhile, hours before the summit began Monday, Russia fired hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles at Ukraine's biggest cities in a barrage that killed 11 people and set fire to a religious landmark.

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