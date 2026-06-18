WBJEEB 2026 Result Out: Direct Link To Be Active At 4 PM; Know How To Download Rank Card

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) announced the results today at 1:30 PM via a press conference. This will be followed by the release of the rank card at 4 PM.

WBJEE has announced that out of 94,901 registered candidates, 92,753 candidates have qualified the exam.

The WBJEE 2026 rank card link will be activated at wbjeeb.nic.in at 4 PM.

WBJEE 2026 Toppers List

Shaswat Banerjee has emerged as the WBJEE 2026 topper. Souriddha Mondal and Umang Bhoot have secured second and third rank, respectively.

Name Rank Shaswat Banerjee 1 Souriddha Mondal 2 Umang Bhoot 3 Rahul Konar 4 Sravan Bhattacharya 5 Arha Bhattacharya 6 Srijan Sur 7 Manish Senapati 8 Sabyasachi Rakshar 9 Debojit Paul 10

WBJEE 2026 Result: Websites To Check

Downloadable 'Rank Cards' will be available on the Board's websites at www.wbjeeb.nic.in and www.wbjeeb.in from 4.00 p.m. onwards.

WBJEE 2026 Result Direct Link

The direct link to check and download your WBJEE Rank Card will be made available here -> Direct Link

How To Download WBJEE 2026 Result

Step 1: Head over to the official site wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on Examinations Tab and then click on WBJEE.

Step 2: Click on the WBJEE 2026 results or rank card link.

Step 3: Log in with the required credentials.

Step 4: Submit the information.

Step 5: View and download your rank card.

Step 6: Print it for future reference.

WBJEE is a state-level entrance test held for enrolment in undergraduate engineering, technology, pharmacy, and architecture programmes provided by universities, government institutions, and private colleges throughout West Bengal.

The WBJEEB released the preliminary answer key on May 27 and accepted objections from candidates until May 29. After the challenge period, subject matter experts reviewed all submissions and carried out essential adjustments before finalising the version.

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