MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2026 DECLARED: Check Direct Link And Steps To Download Scorecard

MSBTE has declared the Summer Diploma Result 2026, and the mark sheets are now available online for all candidates who appeared in the April–May examinations.

The results sheet will be available in PDF format, enabling candidates to see their subject-specific scores, overall marks, grades, and additional information.

The board has released the results on its official portals after completing the evaluation process. Students can now check their scores, download the online marksheet and use it for immediate reference while they wait for the institute-issued hard copy.

MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2026: Direct Link

The direct link to access the MSBTE Summer Diploma result is available here -> Direct Link

How To Download MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2026?

Step 1: Visit the official website at msbte.ac.in

Step 2: Under the 'examination' tab, click on the link labelled 'Result' and click on the to 'Go To Website' button displayed on screen.

Step 3: Click on the link displaying the text 'Click here to see Summer 2026 Diploma Results'

Step 4: Input your enrolment ID or seat number in the specified area

Step 5: Enter the captcha details

Step 6: Click on 'Show Result'.

Step 7: Your MSBTE Summer Diploma Result will appear on the screen.

Step 8: Download the scorecard and print it out for later reference.

MSBTE Summer diploma result 2026: What next for Students?

Students who have successfully completed their diploma course and wish to further their studies must participate in the Centralised Admission Procedure (CAP) organised by the State Common Entrance Test Cell.

Students are encouraged to carefully examine their outcomes to confirm that every detail is accurate. If any inconsistencies arise, they should immediately reach out to their institution's examination department for rectification processes.

The MSBTE Summer 2026 examinations occurred from April 23 to May 16, 2026. Practical evaluations were held earlier, spanning from April 8 to April 18, 2026. Students enrolled in engineering, pharmacy, architecture, and various diploma programmess participated in the exams across Maharashtra.

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