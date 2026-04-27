'I Am Not A Rapist...Let's Finish The Interview': Trump Blasts Reporter Over Shooter's Manifesto Question

US President Donald Trump had a tense exchange with CBS News correspondent Norah O'Donnell during a 60 Minutes interview on Sunday, calling her “disgraceful” after she read passages from a purported manifesto attributed to Cole Tomas Allen.

Authorities identified Allen as a 31-year-old California man accused of breaching the security perimeter at the White House Correspondents' Dinner the previous night.

The confrontation came when O'Donnell presented Trump with language from Allen's writings, sent to his family minutes before Saturday's attack.

"He appears to reference a motive in it," O'Donnell said, quoting the document: "Administration officials, they are targets."

She then read a second passage in which Allen wrote that he was "no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes."

Trump's reaction was immediate and furious. "I was waiting for you to read that because I knew you would, because you're horrible people. Horrible people," he said. "I'm not a rapist. I didn't rape anybody. I'm not a pedophile. Excuse me. Excuse me."

Trump TORCHES 60 Minutes for parroting the shooter's Manifesto: “I am not a rapist… I am not a pedophile. You read that crap from some sick person... You shouldn't be reading that on 60 Minutes. You are a disgrace. Go ahead, let's finish the interview.” pic.twitter.com/dk0hJPHr0y — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 26, 2026

Trump further stated: "You read that crap from some sick person? I got associated with stuff that has nothing to do with me. I was totally exonerated. Your friends on the other side of the plate are the ones that were involved with, let's say, Epstein or other things."

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When O'Donnell tried to clarify — "Mr. President, these are the gunman's words" — Trump cut her off. "You shouldn't be reading that on 60 Minutes. You're a disgrace. But go ahead. Let's finish the interview," he said, adding: "You're disgraceful."

Trump was referencing, what reportedly is, his well-documented legal history. A federal civil jury found him liable for sexually abusing and defaming writer E. Jean Carroll, a verdict Trump has consistently contested. He has also denied any wrongdoing in connection with Jeffrey Epstein, whose files he has claimed exonerate him.

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Earlier in the same interview, he had said he wanted the Correspondents' Dinner rescheduled within 30 days, adding: "I don't want a crazy person to be able to cancel something like this."

Allen faces federal charges of using a firearm during a crime of violence and assault on a federal officer. Prosecutors said further charges are expected.

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