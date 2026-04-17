Hormuz Tightrope: India Confirms Invite To Join France-UK-Led Initiative To Secure The Strait

India has confirmed that it has been invited to join discussions led by France and the United Kingdom on securing the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important energy and shipping routes.

The confirmation from the Ministry of External Affairs comes as tensions between Iran and Israel continue to escalate, raising concerns over the safety of oil and cargo shipments through the narrow maritime passage.

The Strait of Hormuz is a key route for global crude oil supplies, with a significant share of India's energy imports passing through the corridor.

The MEA said India had been invited to participate in the France-UK-led initiative, with further updates expected once the meeting gets underway.

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The development comes amid growing international efforts to prevent disruptions to maritime trade and ensure stability in the Gulf region. A group of more than 40 countries is meeting in Paris to finalise early plans to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The France and UK-led coalition insists the operation will only kick in when the war is over. Countries say they are ready to send warships, personnel and demining support.

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