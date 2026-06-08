Has Qatar Closed Its Airspace, Suspended Flights? Aviation Authority Responds To Viral Claims

The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) of Qatar has issued a clarification refuting widespread social media claims regarding an alleged airspace closure or flight suspension.

As reported by the Qatar News Agency, the active aeronautical notice (NOTAM) is strictly a strategic measure to establish alternative routing. This ensures that air navigation services continue operating at peak efficiency and under the highest safety standards.

The authority emphasised that all measures strictly comply with international aviation practices and standards, confirming that regular commercial flights continue to operate without any interruption.

Furthermore, GACA issued a stern warning against the dissemination of unverified claims, noting that such actions may result in legal liability. It strongly advised the public to consult only official state media and authorised aviation channels for verified updates.

ALSO READ: Iran Deal Soon? Trump Says Very Close To Final Pact, Tells Israel's Netanyahu Not To Strike Back At Tehran

The development follows an Israeli airstrike targeting southern Beirut on Sunday, marking the first attack on the Lebanese capital since a US-brokered truce was renewed last week.

According to Lebanon's state news agency, two separate airstrikes struck apartment buildings in the Dahiyeh district—a prominent Hezbollah stronghold—killing two people and injuring 17 others.

According to BBC, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the latest operations, stating that Israel targeted "terrorist headquarters in the Dahieh district of Beirut" in direct response to Hezbollah firing into Israeli territory.

More than 3,560 people have been killed by Israeli strikes in Lebanon since the country was drawn into the broader regional conflict on March 2, following Hezbollah's retaliatory attacks on Israel in support of Iran.

On X, Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for Iran's parliamentary National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, stated that Iran would launch a powerful response. "We will deliver a decisive and painful response to the Zionist regime's attack on Dahiyeh," Rezaei wrote. "These rabid dogs must be disciplined and put back in their place. Watch the skies over the occupied lands tonight."

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.